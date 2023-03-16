Ole Miss Hugo Townsend Named Co-SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week

Hugo Townsend Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss men’s golfer Hugo Townsend was recognized as the Co-SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.



The honor follows the graduate transfer’s 4th place finish at the Seminole Intercollegiate where he earned a season-best finish in the top-5 with an overall score of 213 (-3). Townsend led the field in par-3 scoring (-3) and was third in the field in birdies (13). This is the grad transfer’s first top-5 finish for Ole Miss.



Townsend was one of five players in the 81-player field to achieve an overall score underneath par against the high, windy conditions in Tallahassee. Townsend led for Ole Miss in all three rounds on the Seminole Legacy Golf Course to contribute to Ole Miss’ 3rd place finish.



During the first round of competition, the Boden, Sweden native went low with a 4-under round score. Townsend went bogey-free for 17 holes while knocking in seven birdies to begin the competition on a high note and kept his stride to achieve his 4th place finish.



Before coming to Oxford, Townsend was a four-year letter-winner with the Broncos and a two-time Mountain West Golfer of the Year in 2021 and 2022. Townsend was the first Bronco in program history to be named the conference golfer of the year twice in their career.



Townsend and the Rebels return to action next week, March 20-21, for the All-American Intercollegiate in Houston, Texas.

