Welcome into the latest edition of Hotty Toddy Chat with HottyToddy.com sports editor Adam Brown and Integrated Marketing Communications student Jack Couch. The two-take look at sports around Ole Miss and the landscape of sports.

This week the two return and look back on the start of SEC play starting for baseball, Chris Beard hired as the newest men’s basketball coach and the girls made the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.

Staff Report