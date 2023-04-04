Kiffin on Spring Football and First Scrimmage

By Adam Brown

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss football heads into the third week of spring football practice with the Grove Bowl coming on April 15.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media after practice on Tuesday and discussed the progress.

“I thought there have been some really good things as the offense is ahead of the defense,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin added probably be what you expect with a new scheme on defense with a lot of new parts.

Looking at the offense side of the ball on how the quarterback room is progression.

“Very excited about the quarterback production,” Kiffin said. “Meeting with Jaxson (Dart) he has had a really good couple of weeks and Saturday. It’s great to see.”

Kiffin added that the team and coaches still have a lot of work to do to plug some holes in the portal on defense.

In the room with Dart is Spenser Sanders and Walker Howard who both transferred in back in January.

“I think they both are doing a really good job learning new systems from the systems they were in,” he said. “Spenser has been limited from a physical standpoint anytime you have new guys like that they will be a bit behind and then see a jump late spring or early fall.”

Ole Miss had it’s first scrimmage on Saturday inside the Vaught.

“Its always good and bad with one side plays the other and to many explosives defensively,” Kiffin said. “Which means we are making them on offense, with too many sacks. Just a lot of work to do.”

The Rebels close out spring practice with the Grove Bowl on April 15th.