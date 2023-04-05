Ole Miss Athletics Holding Mississippi Tornado Relief Drive

Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

Following the devastating tornadoes throughout the state of Mississippi at the end of March, Ole Miss athletics is holding a tornado relief drive this Wednesday through Friday (April 5-7) at the South Oxford Campus.



Items needed include nonperishable food, cereal, canned meats, chili, stews, peanut butter, jelly as well as paper products such as toilet paper, tissues and plates. Basic necessities are needed, including water, feminine products, baby wipes and various cleaning supplies.



Collection times range from 4-7 p.m. CT on Wednesday and 3:30-6:30 CT on Thursday and Friday at the front entrance of the South Oxford Campus building located off of South Lamar Boulevard.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports