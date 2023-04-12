Judkins Looks Forward to Sophomore Campaign

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Photo courtesy of Carleigh Holt

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is looking forward to his sophomore season on the gridiron.

After last season, Judkins decided to stay in Oxford.

“I love Oxford, the people and most definitely my teammates, the coaches,” Judkins said. “It’s just where my feet are and I just love this community. I don’t want to be nowhere else.”

In his freshman season, Judkins rushed for 1,567 yards with 16 touchdowns in 247 touches over all 13 games.

“I was coming in (last year) learning from Zach (Evans) and a lot of the older guys like him and Ulysses (Bentley), with a chip on my shoulder out of high school,” Judkins said. “I’m just working as hard as I can and doing all I can for the team.”

The Pike Road, Alabama, native helped led his high school to a 5A state title and was named the Championship Game MVP. Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and assistant coach Kevin Smith were in the stands.

“It meant a lot,” Judkins said. “Coach Kiffin and coach Smith recruited me throughout my whole high school career, and just for them to show up shows that they gave their time for me just to be there.”

Looking back on last season, Judkins said, “Coming out, working hard and enjoying the moment, having my teammates back like they had mine, I knew would pay off.”

Judkins acknowledged that several games last year served as learning experiences.

“There were moments that it slowed down,” Judkins said. “Some of the first SEC games were about getting used to the defense and a lot of things I can improve on. This year is going to be better.”

Judkins and his teammates close out spring practice on Saturday as they play in the annual Grove Bowl. The start time is set for 2 p.m.