Ole Miss To Host Grove Bowl Saturday Afternoon

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Fans will have their last opportunity of the spring to catch the Ole Miss football team in action before the fall with the 2023 Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare, on Saturday (April 15) with kick set for 2 p.m. CT.



Admission is free at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the annual intrasquad scrimmage, and gates open at 1 p.m. Parking will be open on campus.



The Grove Bowl will be streamed live on ESPN+/SEC Network+ (on the ESPN app) with Richard Cross and Chris Doering in the booth. In addition, the Ole Miss Radio Network will broadcast the game across its full affiliate list. The radio team features Graham Doty, Harry Harrison, and John Darnell on the call.

The game will consist of four 15-minute quarters, with a running clock and normal scoring format. The final four minutes of each half will have a clock stoppage. There will be no kickoffs and the ball will be spotted at the 30-yard line. Rosters will be released later this week on Ole Miss’ social media accounts.



Mississippi HomeCare, Baptist HomeCare and Deaconess HomeCare are part of the LHC Group family of home health providers. LHC Group is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports