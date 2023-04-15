Ole Miss Football Hands Out Spring Awards

The Ole Miss football team announced the winners of their spring football awards on Saturday.

The student-athletes will be recognized at the Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare, today in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and will be televised live on ESPN+/SEC Network+ (on the ESPN app). Gates will open at 1 p.m. CT and admission is free to the public.

The 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award will be presented during fall camp, and that timing will continue moving forward to permit the coaching staff more time to determine the most deserving winner. The award is presented annually to an upperclassman defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins – courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.

The Eli Manning Award – Ulysses Bentley IV

Presented to the most improved offensive football player based on spring practice performance in the area of spirit, leadership, hustle, determination and dependability.

The Jeff Hamm Memorial Award – Zxavian Harris and Trey Washington

Presented to the most improved defensive football player based on spring practice performance in the areas of spirit, leadership, hustle, determination and dependability.

The J. Richard Price Courage and Compassion Award – Caleb Warren and Cedric Johnson

This award is presented annually to the senior lineman who, in the opinion of his coaches, has demonstrated extraordinary courage and unusual compassion in his dedication to his team and to Ole Miss.

Park Stevens Memorial Scholarship – Matt Jones and Richard O’Bryant

This award is presented annually to the top walk-on of the spring.

The John Howard Vaught Award of Excellence – Nick Broeker

Presented to a graduating senior athlete with the qualifications are dedication, scholastic ability, morale and performance.

Birmingham Alumni Club’s annual Leadership Award – Jonathan Mingo

This award is a portrait awarded in recognition of a graduating senior football player for his leadership qualities both on and off the field.

Clower-Walters Scholarship – Tavius Robinson

Established in 1974 by Jerry Clower to honor Carl Walters, a veteran Mississippi sportswriter. A plaque will be awarded to an outstanding graduating senior Ole Miss football player as selected by the coaching staff.

National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Awards

Preston Cushman and Jeremiah Dillon

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports