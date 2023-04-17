Ole Miss Women’s Golf Falls to LSU 3-2 in the SEC Quarterfinals

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

The No. 8 seed Ole Miss women’s golf team saw their SEC Championship run come to a close on Saturday, as the Rebels fell 3-2 to No. 1 seed LSU in the Match Play Quarterfinals.

A back-and-forth match from the very beginning, the Rebels hung tight with the Tigers until the very end, with three matches being decided on Hole 17 or Hole 18. Ultimately, it was a clutch putt on 18 from the Tigers that would clinch the match, giving LSU the 3-2 advantage on the day.

The Rebels were able to strike first against the Tigers, with senior Elle Johnson earning a 2&1 victory in the opening match to put Ole Miss up 1-0. This marks Johnson’s first time playing match play with Ole Miss, with the last time Johnson played the format being at the 2022 NCAA Quarterfinals with Florida State.

LSU responded back with a win in the No. 2 position, as Rebel sophomore Natacha Host Husted fell to Ingrid Lindblad by a score of 4&2. With the score now level, every hole was proving to be crucial down the stretch.

Reaching her final hole of the day, senior Chiara Tamburlini saw herself tied with LSU’s Aine Donegan. Tamburlini, who played a major role in the team avoiding Friday’s cut during stroke play, delivered big for Ole Miss with a 1-up victory to move the Rebels back in front, 2-1.

The Tigers once again had a response, as Rebel freshman Nicole Gal would fall 1-up in her matchup due to a clutch putt from LSU’s Edit Hertsman on the 18th green. With the score leveled up at 2-2, the Rebels turned to Andrea Lignell to continue their tournament run.

Lignell was in a battle from the very beginning against LSU’s Latanna Stone, and the Gothenburg, Sweden, native found herself down one hole heading to the 18th. Despite her best efforts, Lignell came up just short of forcing the playoff against Stone, falling 1-up to seal the LSU victory, 3-2.

The Rebels will wait to learn their postseason fate with the NCAA Selection Show. It is there that the team will learn what NCAA Regional they will be traveling to May 9-11.

