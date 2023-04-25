Ole Miss’ Lignell and Tamburlini Invited to Participate in 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup

Photo by Petre Thomas/ Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s golf seniors Andrea Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini both received invitations to be a part of the International Team roster at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Tuesday.

The annual tournament, held this year in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, features both men’s and women’s collegiate golfers from the United States facing off against their international counterparts in a team competition. Team USA currently leads the all-time series 13-12-1.

Lignell is nearing the end of what has been a career year with the Rebels, with Lignell currently holding a team-leading and career-best season stroke average of 71.61, playing in all 10 tournaments for the Rebels in 2022-23. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native has brought home two individual tournament wins this season, along with tallying a single-season program record six Top 5 finishes on the year.

The senior has also set a new program-best mark for most rounds in the 60s in a single season (10), while also shooting par-or-better in 16 of her rounds this season, ranking second all-time. In Lignell’s third place finish at the Battle at the Beach, she shot a blazing 203 (-10) to tie her for the program record for lowest 54-hole score by an individual in team history.

Lignell made history for the Rebels at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, not only being the first ever Rebel to make the day three cut at the prestigious event but also finishing third overall with a three-day score of 210 (-6) in Augusta.

Tamburlini currently holds a season stroke average of 72.56 in 2022-23, marking a personal-best across her four-year career with the Rebels. The reigning 2022 WGCA First-Team All-American has continued her streak of dominance for Ole Miss, earning a pair of Top 5 finishes and five Top 10 finishes in 2022-23. Tamburlini is also currently on a run where she has earned a Top 20 individual finish in 20 of her last 21 tournament appearances dating back to the 2021 NCAA Championships where the streak started.

The St. Gallen, Switzerland, native has logged a total of 11 rounds of par-or-better golf this season, including four rounds in the 60s this year. This officially ranks the senior third all-time in career rounds of par-or-better golf in Ole Miss history, tallying 37 in her career.

Tamburlini has also been able to maintain this success on the golf course alongside an impressive resume in the classroom, as the reigning Edith Cummings Munson Golf Award winner received the 2023 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year award at the conclusion of stroke play at the 2023 SEC Championship. Tamburlini also represented the Rebels at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur alongside Lignell.

This marks Lignell’s first career appearance in the Palmer Cup, while Tamburlini is playing in her second consecutive Palmer Cup after helping the International Team take home the victory over Team USA in 2022. This also marks the fourth straight year that Ole Miss is being represented in the event either by a player or coach.

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup is set to run June 8-10 at Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania. Golf Channel coverage of the tournament is still to be announced.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports