10 Rebels Named to the 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

Ole Miss had 10 student-athletes earn a spot on the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Wednesday.
 
A total of 742 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored in the winter list released today, which covers the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
 
Rifle led the Rebels with five selected, followed by women’s basketball (3) and men’s basketball (2).
 
Men’s Basketball (2)
Robert Allen – M.S. in Hospitality Management
Jaemyn Brakefield – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
 
Women’s Basketball (3)
Angel Baker – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Jordan Berry – Chemical Engineering
Madison Scott – Psychology
 
Rifle (5)
Kristen Derting – Hospitality Management
Martina Gratz – Accountancy
Lea Horvath – General Business
M’Leah Lambdin – General Buisness
Katelyn Tinsley – Criminal Justice

Latest articles