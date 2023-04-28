Mingo Selected by the Carolina Panthers in Second Round

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jonathan Mingo got selected in the second round on Friday night by the Carolina Panthers with the 39th pick.

At the NFL combine, Mingo ran the 40-yard dash at 4.46 seconds and 22 bench reps.

Mingo started 40 career games over his four years in Oxford, finished the 2022 season with 861 receiving yards and five TDs.

The Brandon, Miss. native, broke the Ole Miss single-game record for receiving yards last season vs. Vanderbilt after tallying 247 yards on nine catches, with two receiving touchdowns.

For his career, Mingo finished with 112 catches and 1,758 receiving yards.