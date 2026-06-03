What’s Next for Ole Miss in a Pivotal June Recruiting Stretch?

June always feels busy in recruiting, but this year it’s starting to look like the month where the 2027 class really takes shape for Ole Miss.

The official visits are stacked, the in-state board is tightening, and more prospects than usual seem ready to shut things down before the fall. If you’re trying to figure out what matters most from here, the picture is getting clearer.

The headliner is still Caden Moss. When the No. 2 player in Mississippi is trending your way and every sign points to Oxford, that’s the kind of anchor a class can be built around.

Ole Miss will keep pushing, but the confidence around Moss isn’t exactly subtle at this point with major recruiting services like Rivals and 247Sports logging predictions for Moss to commit to Ole Miss.

Right behind him is the rest of the in-state group that’s suddenly lining up for June.

Mitchell Turner, the top player in the state, is expected in Oxford this weekend and Tupelo tackle Antonio Berry is set for June 12. Greenwood linebacker Frederrick Ford was in Starkville last week and says he’s coming to Oxford this week.

If Ole Miss hits on that trio, you’re talking about half of the top 10 in Mississippi joining a class that already has Ben’Jarvius Shumaker on board. That’s the kind of in-state foundation the staff has been trying to build for a while.

The out-of-state picture is just as interesting, mostly because of how quickly decisions are coming.

Wide receiver Alvin Mosley has a June 27 commitment date and just wrapped up his Ole Miss visit. He’ll see Texas and Arkansas next, but the Rebels are sitting in a good spot. If they close that one out, it’s a national-level win at a position where they’ve been swinging big.

Then there’s Antonio Keefer, the Memphis tackle who has been high on Ole Miss for months. He’s expected back in town this weekend and says he’ll choose between Ole Miss, Ohio State and LSU before the month is over.

Being an hour up the road doesn’t guarantee anything, but it does give the Rebels a real shot to finish this one.

The visits are coming fast, the decisions are coming faster, and Ole Miss has a chance to stack real momentum if it hits on the right names.

Ole Miss assistant general manager Kelvin Bolden hinted that June would be fun. Now we get to see which targets make that prediction look smart.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class