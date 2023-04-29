Trio of Rebels Selected on Day Three of the NFL Draft

The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft saw three former members of the Ole Miss football team selected on Saturday, as Tavius Robinson was picked in round four by the Baltimore Ravens, Zach Evans by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round, and Nick Broeker by the Buffalo Bills in round seven.

Robinson, chosen 124th overall, finished his 2022 campaign with 44 total tackles, including a team-leading seven sacks. The Guelph, Ontario, native led the FBS with five forced fumbles on the season and finished first on the team with seven quarterback hurries.

Picked with the 215th overall selection, Evans helped a Rebel rushing attack that ranked third nationally in rushing offense (256.6 ypg). The transfer from TCU tallied 936 rushing yards on 144 attempts with nine rushing touchdowns last season and was named second team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus. Evans led the SEC and ranked No. 10 nationally in rushing yards per carry (6.5 ypc) and registered 12 receptions for 119 yards and one TD.

Broeker earned second team All-America and first team All-SEC accolades last season after starting all 13 games at left guard. The Springfield, Illinois, native won the 2022 Kent Hull Trophy for the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi, allowing no sacks all season in 472 pass blocks. He appeared in 48 career contests as a Rebel, not missing one game in his four years in Oxford, and was taken with the 230th overall pick in the draft.

With four total selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ole Miss has had 12 former student-athletes chosen over the last three years.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports