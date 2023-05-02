The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation Launches eMpower

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

While intercollegiate athletics continues to evolve on a national level, the mission of developing every Ole Miss student-athlete to their fullest potential remains steadfast. eMpower is the first philanthropic giving initiative tailored specifically to Ole Miss women’s athletic programs. Its aim will be to honor the pioneers who paved the way, while highlighting the unparalleled success of our current student-athletes. Additionally, eMpower will encourage others to invest in the current capital project needs of our female student-athletes, providing them with the resources necessary to compete on the field of play, in the classroom and in life after sports.



“I’m proud of our OMAF team’s vision and innovativeness in launching eMpower. Our women’s programs have experienced remarkable success, including a golf national title and basketball Sweet 16 run most recently. Achievements such as these are only possible with the philanthropic support of the Ole Miss family,” said Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. “eMpower will streamline giving opportunities that will fuel our women’s coaches and student athletes to continue to compete for and win championships.”



“We are excited to launch eMpower, the first ever women’s athletics major giving platform in the Southeastern Conference. As collegiate athletics continues to grow and change, Ole Miss Athletics must evolve to ensure we engage all members of Rebel Nation,” said Sr. Associate A.D. for Development – Chief Executive Officer Denson Hollis. “eMpower, a component of Vaught Society, already has 14 commitments—a great first step toward securing the incredible future of Ole Miss women’s athletics and their capital projects.”



eMpower will operate and be co-branded as a new component of the Vaught Society, the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation’s main philanthropic giving vehicle. However, funds contributed directly to eMpower will go directly to women’s athletics and their current capital project needs.



“The eMpower initiative is a tremendous opportunity that enables supporters of Ole Miss to specifically to give women’s athletics,” said head women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “Ole Miss has been at the forefront in creating spaces that not only highlight women student-athletes but also show when women’s sports are supported, they can reach their full potential.”



“OMAF’s eMpower is mission focused on seeking and connecting Ole Miss Athletic supporters directly interested in investing in the growth and development of the overall experience and success of our female student-athletes and their respective programs,” said head softball coach Jamie Trachsel. “These relationships will prove invaluable in our combined efforts dedicated to the necessary continued improvements and advancement of program needs as we stay steadfast in our commitment to cultivating Championship cultures and teams aimed at not only competing but winning championships here at Ole Miss.”



eMpower is an initiative created by the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation to support, invest in, and enhance the female student-athlete experience at Ole Miss. For more information, please visit givetoathletics.com, email vaught@olemiss.edu or call 662-915-7159.



