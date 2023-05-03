Ole Miss Athletics Continues to Excel in Annual APR Release

Ole Miss Athletics commitment to excellence in competition and the classroom remain strong, with the department setting a new program record with 13 teams achieving a perfect Academic Progress Rate score of 1,000 as announced by the NCAA in its annual APR release on Tuesday. Overall as a department, Ole Miss matched its best multi-year score in history at 992.



For the second straight year, APRs are once again reported after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus. In spring of 2022, the Division I Board of Directors approved the release of APR scores but voted to continue the suspension of program penalties.



This is the second year of publicly reported APRs after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus. Last spring, the Division I Board of Directors approved the release of APR scores but voted to continue the suspension of program penalties.



“We had 13 of 16 teams with a perfect single-year APR score of 1000, our most in history. These numbers directly reflect that our student-athletes continue to make academics a priority and once enrolled at our institution, our student-athletes have a great experience and stay here,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development Dr. Bob Baker.

“I know I can speak for our Athletic Director Keith Carter and our Chancellor Dr. Boyce that we are proud of our APR numbers and Ole Miss is a special place for student-athletes.”



Out of 16 teams, 13 of them achieved perfect single-season scores of 1,000: baseball, men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s track, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, softball, soccer, women’s tennis, women’s track, volleyball and rifle.



The Rebels outpace many of its Southeastern Conference counterparts, with baseball, football, men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s track, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, and soccer leading the charge in multi-year scores.



The APR was designed to provide more real-time measurements of success than graduation rates offer, as each academic year every Division I sports team calculates its APR where scholarship student-athletes earn one point each term for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. For schools that do not offer scholarships, recruited student athletes are tracked.



Every Division I team submits its APR data to the NCAA each academic year. The NCAA reports both single-year and four-year rates on which penalties for poor performance are based. National aggregates are based on all teams with usable, member-provided data. APRs for each team and those receiving sanctions are available online through the NCAA’s searchable database.



Ole Miss Athletics Multi-Year APR

992 – Ties Program Record



Ole Miss Athletics Single-Year APR

992



Ole Miss Perfect Multi-Year APR Scores (5)

Men’s Golf

Women’s Basketball

Women’s Cross Country

Women’s Soccer

Rifle



Ole Miss Perfect Single-Year APR Scores (13)

Baseball

Men’s Basketball

Men’s Cross Country

Men’s Golf

Men’s Track

Women’s Basketball

Women’s Cross Country

Softball

Soccer

Women’s Track

Volleyball

Rifle



FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center and Ole Miss Student-Athlete Development Mission

The mission of the FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center is to promote academic and personal achievement through quality developmental and need-based programs designed to empower and holistically develop student-athletes for life after collegiate athletics.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports