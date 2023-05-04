Ole Miss Baseball to Face Mizzou on the Road

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Peyton Chatagnier at the dish Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

Ole Miss baseball travels to the Show Me State to take on the Missouri Tigers in an SEC series tilt over the next few days. The first pitch is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (24-21, 5-16 SEC) is coming off its first SEC series win of the season after taking two-of three from Georgia last weekend.

The Rebels second baseman Peyton Chatagnier delivered two home runs and scored four times against the Bulldogs.

Kemp Alderman continues to be hot at the dish riding a 40-game on-base streak dating back to February 25, the longest streak of the season for Ole Miss.

Alderman finished the month of April leading the SEC in total bases with 59. The junior was also ranked second in hits (31), fourth in doubles (7), fifth in home runs (7), sixth in RBI (21), and seventh in both batting average (.397) and slugging percentage (.756).

Ole Miss announced on Thursday, that sophomore left-hander Hunter Elliott will miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

Missouri (25-19, 5-16 SEC) comes into the weekend after a 9-7 win over Kansas on Tuesday. The Tigers got swept over the weekend by No. 4 Florida on the road.

The Tigers are led at plate by Luke Mann with a .315 average, 13 home runs and tied with the team lead in doubles at ten with Trevor Austin.

This season, Missouri has belted 50 home runs out of the park and allowed 58 home runs to their opponents.

Coach Mike Bianco will have LHP Xavier Rivas (Thursday), RHP JT Quinn (Friday) take the mound. Ole Miss has not named a starter for game three on Saturday. Missouri will matchup with RHP Chandler Murphy (Thursday), LHP Javyn Pimental (Friday) and RHP Logan Lunceford (Saturday).

The Rebels have won their last four games against Missouri and seven of the last nine, including a three-game sweep of the Tigers in 2022. Ole Miss has won three of their four series against Missouri since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2013.

Game times are set for Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Thursday night’s contest will be on the SEC Network and the other two will air on SEC Network+.