Ole Miss Women’s Golf Trio Takes Homes Conference Accolades

Ole Miss women’s golf saw three golfers come away with all-conference honors to wrap up the 2022-23 campaign, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.

Senior Andrea Lignell came away with her first All-SEC nod since being named to the All-Freshman Team in 2020, as Lignell earned First Team All-SEC honors. Fellow senior Chiara Tamburlini also came away with All-SEC honors for the second year in a row, with the St. Gallen, Switzerland, native coming away with a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay also was honored by the conference on Thursday, receiving a place on the SEC Community Service Team. This is the second time of Hutchinson-Kay’s career that she has earned this designation.

Lignell and Tamburlini made up two of the 16 individuals honored with All-SEC status in the conference’s annual yearly awards. There were also an additional nine freshmen tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team, along with 13 individuals being named to the SEC Community Service Team.

Lignell is reaching the end of what has been a career year for the Sweden native who currently ranks No. 8 and No. 17 in the nation, according to Golfweek and Golfstat, respectively. Lignell currently holds a team-leading and career-best season stroke average of 71.61, playing in all 10 tournaments for the Rebels in 2022-23. Lignell has also tallied two individual tournament wins at the Cougar Classic and The Ally, putting her second all-time in career tournament wins in Ole Miss history.

Lignell has etched her name into the Ole Miss record book, tallying Top 5 finishes in six of her 10 tournament appearances this year, marking a single-season program record. In Lignell’s third place finish at the Battle at the Beach, she shot a blazing 203 (-10) to tie the program record for lowest 54-hole score by an individual in team history.

The senior has also set a new program-best mark in most rounds in the 60s in a single season (10), while also shooting par-or-better in 16 of her rounds this season, ranking second all-time. Lignell made history for the Rebels at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, not only being the first ever Rebel to make the day three cut at the prestigious event but also finishing third overall with a three-day score of 210 (-6) in Augusta.

Tamburlini currently holds a season stroke average of 72.56 in 2022-23, marking a personal-best across her four seasons playing for Ole Miss. The reigning 2022 WGCA First-Team All-American has continued her streak of dominance for the Rebels, earning a pair of Top 5 finishes and five Top 10 finishes in this year. Tamburlini is also currently on a run where she has earned a Top 20 individual in 20 of her last 21 tournament appearances dating back to the 2021 NCAA Championships where the streak started.

Tamburlini has logged a total of 11 rounds of par-or-better golf this season, including four rounds in the 60s this year. This officially ranks the senior third all-time in career rounds of par-or-better golf in Ole Miss history, tallying 37 over her four-year career. She also was able to match her career-low 18-hole score of 66 (-5) at the Battle at the Beach, where she ultimately would finish ninth.

Tamburlini has also been able to maintain this success on the golf course alongside an impressive resume in the classroom, as the reigning Edith Cummings Munson Golf Award winner received the 2023 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year award at the conclusion of stroke play at the SEC Championship. The St. Gallen, Switzerland, native also represented the Rebels at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Hutchinson-Kay has played a major role in helping guide the Ole Miss women’s golf team to get involved in the Oxford/Lafayette County communities. The senior has now been tabbed to an SEC Community Service Team for the second time of her career, having been named to the team in 2022.

Some initiatives that Hutchinson-Kay has been involved in include: Oxford Elementary Car Drop, Willie Price Lab School Spirit Day, A Night to Shine, Feed The Sip, Trunk or Treat, Hope to Dream and the LPGA Girls Golf Program of Oxford. The Taby, Sweden, native is also a member of both the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and the Rebels International Committee, which both aim for the betterment of both international students and student-athletes at Ole Miss.

The Rebel trio, as well as the rest of the Ole Miss women’s golf squad, will return to action Monday, May 8, to take part in the NCAA Athens Regional. The Rebels will be aiming to punch their ticket into the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2021.

For all Ole Miss women’s golf latest news and information, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWGolf, on Instagram at OleMissWGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Women’s Golf. General athletic news can also be found at @OleMissSports on Twitter, Ole Miss Sports on Facebook, and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

First Team All-SEC

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Jenny Bae, Georgia

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Andrea Lignell , Ole Miss

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Latanna Stone, LSU

Second Team All-SEC

Laney Frye, Kentucky

Jennie Park, Texas A&M

Aine Donegan, LSU

Annabell Fuller, Florida

Anna Foster, Auburn

Chiara Tamburlini , Ole Miss

Jensen Castle, Kentucky

Hailee Cooper, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt

Izzy Pellot, Mississippi State

Tillie Claggett, Vanderbilt

Manassanan Chtikabhukkana, Tennessee

Casey Weidenfeld, Auburn

Surapa Janthamunee, Mississippi State

Angela Arora, Tennessee

Edit Hertzman, LSU

Mia Sandtorv Lussand, South Carolina

Player of the Year

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Freshman of the Year

Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year

Garrett Runion, LSU

Community Service Team

Emile Overas, Alabama

Ffion Tynan, Arkansas

Ashley-Sinclair Curtis, Auburn

Taylor Roberts, Florida

Caterina Don, Georgia

Jensen Castle, Kentucky

Taylor Riley, LSU

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay , Ole Miss

Izzy Pellot, Mississippi State

Sophia Burnett, South Carolina

Manassanan Chtikabhukkana, Tennessee

Jennie Park, Texas A&M

Tess Davenport, Vanderbilt

