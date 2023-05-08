Monday, May 8, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesSportsFootball

Marshall Dismissed from Football Program

0
14

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss sophomore wide receiver Chris Marshall was dismissed from the football team over the weekend.

According to a statement from the program, “Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the Ole Miss football program for a violation of team rules. We wish him good luck in his future plans.”

Head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff recruited Marshall to fill in for Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath, who moved on to the NFL. Marshall transferred to Ole Miss from Texas A&M as a true freshman.

During the 2022 season, Marshall was a highly touted five-star player who recorded 11 catches for 108 yards in six games before being suspended in late October.

This spring, Marshall showcased his talents in the annual Grove Bowl with four receptions for 89 yards.

Previous article
Anna Wolfe and Mississippi Today Win Pulitzer Prize for “The Backchannel” Investigation
Next article
Chancellor Glenn Boyce’s Message on 2023 Commencement

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles