Marshall Dismissed from Football Program

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss sophomore wide receiver Chris Marshall was dismissed from the football team over the weekend.

According to a statement from the program, “Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the Ole Miss football program for a violation of team rules. We wish him good luck in his future plans.”

Head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff recruited Marshall to fill in for Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath, who moved on to the NFL. Marshall transferred to Ole Miss from Texas A&M as a true freshman.

During the 2022 season, Marshall was a highly touted five-star player who recorded 11 catches for 108 yards in six games before being suspended in late October.

This spring, Marshall showcased his talents in the annual Grove Bowl with four receptions for 89 yards.