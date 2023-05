Welcome into the latest edition of Hotty Toddy Chat with HottyToddy.com sports editor Adam Brown, Integrated Marketing Communications student Jack Couch. The two take a look at sports around Ole Miss and the sports landscape.

This week the duo looks at the upcoming Auburn baseball series, back at the Ole Miss players drafted by the NFL and more.

Hotty Toddy news editor Alyssa Schnugg looks at the news.

Staff Report