Ole Miss’ Men’s Golf’s Tankersley and Erikkson Earn Conference Accolades

Ole Miss men’s golf saw two golfers come away with all-conference honors to wrap up the 2022-23 campaign, the Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday.



Freshman Cameron Tankersley came away with a spot on the All-Freshman Team, the first Rebel to earn a role on the Freshman Team since Jackson Suber (2019). Alongside Tankersley is Ludvig Eriksson who was honored by the conference with a place on the SEC Community Service Team. This is the first SEC accolade in Eriksson’s career.



Tankersley is reaching the end of what has been a standout freshman debut for the Dickson, Tennessee native. Tankersley, recording a 71.63 stroke average in his rookie season, has competed in all 11 tournaments for the Rebels in 2022-23.



Tankersley held nothing back to begin his career in collegiate golf, finishing in the top-15 in three out of four tournaments in the fall season, including a season-best finish of tied for 3rd in his Ole Miss debut at the Badger Invitational (Sep. 11-13). Tankersley became the first Ole Miss freshman to earn a top-5 finish since Jackson Suber (2018-19). At the SEC Match Play Championship (Sep. 25-27), Tankersley fired in a season-low second-round score of 63 (-7) to etch his name into the Ole Miss record book of second-lowest single-round score in program history.



The rookie opened the spring season with a top-20 finish at the Puerto Rico Classic and continued the streak with a top-15 finish at the Cabo Collegiate. Tankersley tacked on an additional top-10 finish as he completed the All-American Intercollegiate tied for 8th, helping Ole Miss claim the tournament title.



Overall, the freshman has tallied one top-5, three top-10, and six top-20 finishes and has put in 18 par or better rounds. He was recognized as the SEC Freshman Men’s Golfer of the Week twice throughout the season.



Ole Miss sophomore Eriksson has continued to show drive off the course in being involved with the Oxford/Lafayette community, contributing to his SEC Community Service role. Eriksson’s community-service activities for the year involved Feed The Sip, which assisted in the collection of over 7,000 non-perishable food items for children in Tunica County and Quitman County through the Feed The Sip Initiative. Additionally, Eriksson contributed to Adopt-A-Basket, which collected over 1,300 items to make 107 holiday food baskets for families in need within the Oxford and Lafayette community.



Eriksson, a Danderyd, Sweden native, serves as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) at Ole Miss, which strives to enhance the overall student-athlete experience at Ole Miss by developing leadership skills, promoting student-athlete welfare and fostering a positive student-athlete image on campus and in the local area. He also serves on the Rebels International Committee on campus.



The Rebels continue their season on Monday, May 15, to take part in the NCAA Norman Regional. The Ole Miss men’s golf team will look to punch its ticket into the NCAA Championships for the second year in a row.

