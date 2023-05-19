Friday, May 19, 2023
Ole Miss Football gets Wynn from Portal

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. out of the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Wynn committed to the Rebels after playing at Nebraska. He made his announcement public on Twitter.

The Anderson, South Carolina, native is returning to the SEC after playing four seasons at Alabama (2018-21) before transferring to the Big Ten with the Cornhuskers.

Last season, Wynn recorded 22 total tackles.

