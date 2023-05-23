Rifle’s Horvath Lands on CSC Academic All-District Team

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Ole Miss rifle’s Lea Horvath earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s At-Large Team honors. CSC, formerly CoSIDA, announced the 2022-23 Academic All-District Women’s At-Large Team on Tuesday.
 
It is Horvath’s first time placing on the All-District Team in her career. The junior earned the honor after meeting the criteria, posting an impressive cumulative grade-point average over 3.50 while being a starter or important reserve on the team.
 
Horvath was among the nation’s top shooters throughout the entire 2022-23 season. She was named an All-American in all three disciplines for the third straight season, giving her nine total All-American honors in her time in Oxford. The Komárom, Hungary, native received first team All-American nods in smallbore and air rifle. Horvath averaged a 589.3 in smallbore, which is sixth in the nation and breaks her own program record at Ole Miss. The junior averaged a 594.2 in air rifle and fired her third perfect score this past season. She was also named as a second team aggregate All-American with a 1183.5 average.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Women’s first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 22.
 

