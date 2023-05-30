Women’s Golf Signs Transfer Justine Fournand

Image courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss women’s golf has added South Carolina transfer Justine Fournand to its 2023-24 roster, head coach Kory Henkes announced Friday.



In her collegiate career, the Erstein, France, native has played in 35 total tournaments, compiling a career 73.54 stroke average. She has also logged nine top-5 finishes over the last four seasons.



“We are so excited for Justine to join us. She brings a wealth of experience on the national and international level that will help elevate our team,” Henkes said. “The fire and enthusiasm she brings is contagious in a group setting. Justine will be an immediate impact player for us next season and we look forward to her joining us on campus this fall.”



During the 2022-23 season, Fournand helped South Carolina finish in the top five in 12 of their 13 tournaments, including five second place finishes and a fourth place finish in stroke play at the NCAA Championships. Individually, she tallied a 73.79 stroke average with four scores in the 60s. Fournand’s best finish this previous season was third place at the Landfall Tradition.



During her junior season, Fournand was a huge contributor to the Gamecocks winning a program record five tournaments. She started all 11 stroke play events, placed top-5 once and top-20 four times. She logged a scoring average of 74.76 and shot par or better eight times in 33 rounds played.



Prior to South Carolina, Fournand starred at FAU where put her name in the program record books. In just two seasons, she won four times which tied the second most career wins in school history. Her 71.67 season scoring average her sophomore year was the lowest in program history. She became just the second player in FAU women’s golf to earn a spot in NCAA Regionals that same season. Finally, her third place finish in the C-USA Championship was the best finish in program history.



Fournand earned C-USA Golfer of the Year and First Team All-C-USA in 2021. It marked the third FAU women’s golfer to receive golfer of the year. After an impressive freshman season she earned C-USA Freshman of the Year.

