Times, TV Announced for Three Ole Miss Football Games

Kickoff times and TV assignments for 2023 Ole Miss football games against Mercer, Tulane and Georgia Tech were announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference and ESPN.

Ole Miss will kickoff the season at home on Sept. 2 against Mercer, with the game set for 1 p.m. CT and streamed online across both ESPN+ and SECN+. This marks just the second all-time meeting between the Rebels and Bears, the only other instance being a 34-0 victory at Mercer in 1911.

The Rebels then head to New Orleans on Sept. 9 to take on Tulane on the road for the first time since 2012. The contest is set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick on ESPN2. Ole Miss leads all-time against the Green Wave, 42-28, in a series that stretches back to 1893 and was resumed in 2021 in Oxford after a nine-year pause.

Ole Miss will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a Week Three primetime showdown against Georgia Tech on Sept. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT live on SEC Network. The Rebels lead the all-time series against the Yellow Jackets, 3-2, and this will be Georgia Tech’s first trip to Oxford in series history. In Atlanta last fall, Ole Miss won decisively, 42-0, on Sept. 17.

Ole Miss also already has the time and network for the annual Battle for the Golden Egg against Mississippi State. This year’s contest in Starkville will remain on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 23, with a primetime 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN as previously announced on May 25.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports