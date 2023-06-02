Friday, June 2, 2023
Youth Soccer Registration for Fall 2023 Season Begins Monday, June 5

We will begin sign ups for the fall 2023 youth soccer on Monday, June 5. Our registration calendar will run through Sunday, July 9. Our observation clinic will be held at mTrade Park on July 15. The season is slated to run from August 21 through September 28.

All games will be at mTrade Park. We play on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings, and teams will not have more than 2 games in a week.

The cost to play soccer depends on the age group, and the range is from $50 to $65. Additional information on soccer registration is available at oxfordparkcommission.com/currentlyregistering.

Courtesy of the Oxford Park Commission

