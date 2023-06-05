Ole Miss Football Picks up UTSA Wide Out

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin picked up transfer wide receiver Zakari Franklin out of the portal on Saturday.

Franklin heads to Ole Miss out of UTSA and made his announcement on Twitter.

Last season, Franklin recorded 94 receptions in 14 games for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Road Runners.

The Cedar Hill, Texas native played in 46 games during his career at UTSA with over 260 receptions for over 3,345 yards and 37 touchdowns.