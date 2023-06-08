Ole Miss Rifle Competes in USA Shooting National Rifle Championships

Ole Miss Rifle vs Memphis on February 11, 2023 at the Patricia C. Lamar National Guard Readiness Center in Oxford, MS. Photos by Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics Twitter @OleMissPix Instagram @OleMissPixels

Ole Miss rifle sent two active members and one incoming freshman to the 2023 USA Shooting National Rifle Championships at Fort Moore, formerly Fort Benning, in Columbus, Georgia. The match was held at the Tommy G. Pool Range Complex from June 1 – 10.

Julianna Hays and M’Leah Lambdin shot air rifle and smallbore, while Gretchen Schleinkofer participated in air rifle.

The Rebels began the week with two matches of air rifle. Hays and Lambdin scored high marks in the first match, firing a 619.2 and 617.9, respectively. Lambdin stayed consistent with her second match score, tallying a 617.2 for a total of 1235.1. The rising junior finished in 30th place among 85 competitors. Hays fired a 1231.0 in two matches to place just outside the top 40. Schleinkofer shot a 610 and a 603 for a two-match total of 1213.

In smallbore, Hays started strong shooting a 571 for the first match, putting the rising sophomore in 30th. The next day, she hit a 569 for an 1141 total, moving down to 31st place. Lambdin shot a 566 in match one and a 559 in match two for a combined score of 1125.

Former Rebel and Air Rifle World Champion Ali Weisz finished in the top eight in air rifle and smallbore, which qualifies her for the 2023 Rifle Pan Am Selection Match Two in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports