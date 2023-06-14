Ole Miss Football Receives 2024 SEC Opponents

file photo

Ole Miss football has received its SEC opponent assignments for the 2024 season, as unveiled by the conference via SEC Network on Wednesday night.

Next season, the Rebels are set to host Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and SEC newcomer Oklahoma, while Ole Miss will hit the road for Arkansas, Florida, LSU and South Carolina.

Ole Miss’ home schedule will feature the first ever trip to Oxford for Oklahoma, and only the second matchup all-time between the Rebels and Sooners alongside a 27-25 Ole Miss win in the 1999 Independence Bowl.

The 2024 season will also feature the first trip to Vaught-Hemingway for Georgia since 2016, when the Rebels won 45-14. This fall, Ole Miss and Georgia will play for the first time since that 2016 game with a Nov. 11 contest scheduled in Athens.

Notable away trips for the Rebels in 2024 include Ole Miss’ first trip to The Swamp since the 2015 season and the first road trip to South Carolina since 2009.

Among the features of the matchups announced Wednesday is that each of the 14 existing SEC members will play newcomers Oklahoma or Texas – home or away – during the 2024 season when the Sooners and Longhorns join the conference.

As previously announced, SEC teams in 2024 will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season when the SEC becomes a 16-team conference.

The slate of home and away designations in 2024 was built with the provision that no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023.

The 2024 SEC opponents were determined based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength.

Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.

Each school’s schedule in 2024 will include four opponents – two home and two away – whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. Also, each school’s 2024 schedule will include four opponents – two home and two away – whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

While no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023, it should be noted that when a long-term schedule format is determined, it may not be possible to structure a schedule that does not include some schools playing at the same location in back-to-back years in the first year of a new format.

A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates of games will be announced later this year.

It was also previously announced the SEC will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season.

