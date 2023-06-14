Ole Miss’ Lignell, Tamburlini Earn Golfweek All-America Accolades

Chiara Tamburlini Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

For the second time in the last month, two Ole Miss women’s golfers earned All-America accolades following a stellar season.



Andrea Lignell was named first team All-American by Golfweek, while senior Chiara Tamburlini garnered third team honors by the national publication.



Lignell, who also earned first team accolades from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), becomes the second Rebel in program history to be named to the first team by Golfweek joining former Ole Miss great, Julia Johnson .



The Gothenburg, Sweden, native finished tied for 14th at the 2023 NCAA Championships, shooting 3-under par through four rounds. It was the third highest individual finish and lowest score at NCAAs in program history. She finished the season ranked No. 9 by Golfweek and No. 10 by Golfstat.



The senior stamped her name in the Ole Miss golf record books, ending the year with a team-best stroke average of 71.63, which is the fourth lowest in a season since the 2003-2004 campaign. Lignell tied Johnson with the lowest 54-hole score in program history of 203 at Battle at Beach and the most top-five finishes in a season with six.



Lignell also set a new program-best mark in most rounds in the 60s in a single season (10), while shooting par-or-better in 16 of her rounds this season, ranking second all-time. Lignell made history for the Rebels at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, not only being the first-ever Rebel to make the day three cut at the prestigious event, but also finishing third overall with a 3-day score of 210 (-6).



Tamburlini earned Golfweek All-America honors for the second consecutive season. The graduating senior posted a stroke average of 72.77 in 2022-23. The St. Gallen, Switzerland, native logged a total of 13 rounds of par-or-better golf this season, including four rounds in the 60s this year. Tamburlini garnered second team All-SEC honors for the second year in a row.



She ranks second all-time in career rounds of par-or-better golf in Ole Miss history, tallying 37 over her four-year career. The senior ended her Rebel career with seven top-5 and 16 top-10 finishes.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports