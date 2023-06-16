Six Rebels Earn CRCA Scholastic All-American Honors

Six members of the Ole Miss rifle team were named to the 2023 Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Scholastic All-America team, the organization announced.



Fifth Year Kristen Derting, seniors Lea Horvath and Martina Gratz, juniors Katelyn Foust and M’Leah Lambdin, and sophomore Emma Pereira represented the Rebels on this year’s Scholastic All-America team.



Athletes eligible for this award must be eligible for competition through the awarding academic year and have at least a 3.20 cumulative grade-point average.



Derting has received the honor every year as a Rebel. She is coming off her senior, where she earned three more All-American nods, giving her seven in her four-year career. The Salem, Oregon, product grabbed first-team air rifle All-American honors after averaging the nation’s eighth-best average of 595.6. Derting also captured second-team honors in both smallbore and aggregate. She averaged a 587.1 in smallbore and an 1182.7 aggregate score.



Horvath earned the award for the third straight after a season she was among the nation’s top shooters. She was named an All-American in all three disciplines for the third straight season, giving her nine total All-American honors in her time in Oxford. The Komárom, Hungary, native received first-team All-American nods in smallbore and air rifle. Horvath averaged a 589.3 in smallbore, which is sixth in the nation and breaks her own program record at Ole Miss. The junior averaged a 594.2 in air rifle and fired her third perfect score this past season. She was also named a second-team aggregate All-American with a 1183.5 average.



Gratz has also earned the award all three years as a Rebel. The senior is coming off a career year in air rifle, averaging 592.9 in the event. She tallied a 590 or better in air rifle in 11 of 13 matches. Gratz also shot her best match of her collegiate career, breaking personal records in all three disciplines during the NCAA Qualifier match. Gratz ended her season competing at the NCAA Championships for the first time.



Foust grabbed her second Scholastic All-American honor in two years at Ole Miss. The Goshen, Indiana native made tremendous strides during her sophomore campaign. She increased her season averages from her first year in all three disciplines. The junior improved her aggregate season average by almost seven points. Her averages were helped by breaking personal records in smallbore, air rifle, and aggregate in the fall.



Lambdin garnered her second Scholastic All-American award after an impressive sophomore season. The Granbury, Texas native steadily improved her scores throughout the year, leading her to top her career highs in smallbore and aggregate in a win over Memphis. She also tied her career-high in air rifle in the NCAA Qualifier match. Those scores earned her a spot as a counter at the NCAA Rifle Championships.



Pereira stepped right in as a smallbore counter from the jump and later became an air rifle counter for the final seven matches. She joined a small list of shooters who shot a 590 or better in smallbore and fired a career-best 594 in air rifle thrice. The sophomore finished third on the team with a smallbore season average of 583.4 and an aggregate average of 1173.6. In her first NCAA Championships appearance, Perera placed seventh in smallbore at the NCAA Rifle Championships, shooting a 588 to advance to the finals.

