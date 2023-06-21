Two SEC Teams Remain in Omaha for Semi Finals

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Four teams remain in the Men’s College World Series in Omaha for the national championship. Two SEC teams remain as the Florida Gators (2-0) are unbeaten in their side of the bracket and the LSU Tigers (2-1) have to beat Wake Forrest twice to make it to the finals.

LSU fell to Wake Forrest on Monday night then defeated Tennessee (1-2) 5-0 on Tuesday night to knock the Vols out of the College World Series.

LSU fans broke the Jello shot record at Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina on Monday as Todd Graves, the Raising Cane’s founder and LSU fan bought, 6,000 shots at five dollars a shot.

Prior to first pitch on Wednesday, LSU fans had bought 24,002 Jello shots at the 2023 CWS.

The Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina record was held by Ole Miss fans since last year as they bought 18,777 when the Rebels were on their run to win its first national championship.