Thursday, June 22, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesSportsBaseball

Ole Miss Gets Former Duke Third Baseman Andrew Fischer

0
48

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball picks up former Duke third baseman Andrew Fischer out of the transfer portal.

Fischer announced that he had selected the Rebels on Wednesday on social media.

This past season in Durham, N.C., Fischer hit .289 with 11 home runs and named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. The 11 home runs were ranked fifth on team and a .404 on-base percentage.

Fisher started 45 of 47 games for Duke this season and helped them reach the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament. Duke finished the season 39-24 and went 16-13 in ACC play and fell to Virginia in the Super Regionals.

Head coach Mike Bianco and his staff add Fischer, Arkansas State pitcher Kyler Carmack and shortstop from Division II J.D. Urso out of Tampa.

Previous article
Andrews Shares Food Memories from Connecticut at Food of My People Event
Next article
Block Party to Celebrate Creative Economy at the Powerhouse Friday

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles