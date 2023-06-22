Ole Miss Gets Former Duke Third Baseman Andrew Fischer

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball picks up former Duke third baseman Andrew Fischer out of the transfer portal.

Fischer announced that he had selected the Rebels on Wednesday on social media.

This past season in Durham, N.C., Fischer hit .289 with 11 home runs and named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. The 11 home runs were ranked fifth on team and a .404 on-base percentage.

Fisher started 45 of 47 games for Duke this season and helped them reach the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament. Duke finished the season 39-24 and went 16-13 in ACC play and fell to Virginia in the Super Regionals.

Head coach Mike Bianco and his staff add Fischer, Arkansas State pitcher Kyler Carmack and shortstop from Division II J.D. Urso out of Tampa.