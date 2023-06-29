HottyToddy Chat Draft Day SEC

Welcome into the latest addition of Hotty Toddy Chat with HottyToddy.com sports editor Adam Brown and Integrated Marketing Communications graduate Jack Couch. The two take a look at sports around Ole Miss and the sports landscape.

Now that college baseball has come to a close after LSU won the 2023 national championship, football is coming up in a few months. The duo adds a twist to the podcast as they talk about if the SEC were to add more teams outside of Oklahoma and Texas to the league in the future who would it be?

Staff Report