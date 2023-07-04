Ole Miss Women’s Golf Adds Two-Time All-American

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss women’s golf program and head coach Kory Henkes have announced the addition of TCU transfer and South Africa national team member, Caitlyn Macnab, ahead of the 2023-24 season.



Macnab currently ranks as the No. 40 women’s amateur in the world. In her collegiate career, the rising junior has played in 23 total tournaments, compiling a career 71.73 stroke average. She logged 11 top-10 finishes over the last two seasons with the Horned Frogs.



“We are really excited to have a high-caliber player like Caitlyn join our team,” Henkes said. “She brings a wealth of experience and success in international and top-tiered events. Caitlyn has lofty goals and we are excited to work with her in helping her accomplish them.”



Macnab was named to the All-Big 12 team and earned honorable mention All-America accolades from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) last year with TCU after leading the Horned Frogs with a stroke average of 71.97.



The Johannesburg, South Africa, native posted four top-5 finishes in 2022-23, including winning the Schooner Fall Classic to open the season. Macnab shot 10-under (200) in Norman, Oklahoma, and broke the school record for the lowest 54-hole score. She also finished ninth at the Augusta Women’s Amateur in March.



As a freshman at TCU, Macnab set the program record for best season stroke average (71.5), earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year during the 2021-22 season. She also set TCU season marks with 22 rounds of par or better, 130 birdies and seven eagles. Macnab was the Horned Frogs’ top finisher in seven of TCU’s 12 tournaments.



Macnab has also shined on the international stage. As the top-ranked player in South Africa, she competed for Team International at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup. In 2022, she represented South Africa in the Women’s World Amateur Team Championships in France, four years after doing the same in Ireland in 2018.



Macnab took home top individual honors in the 2019 South Africa Girls Championship, the 2020 and 2021 South Africa Women’s Amateur and the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Jabra Ladies Classic in 2021. In 2021, she won the South Africa Women’s Amateur with an 11-and-9 victory in the final and won the Jabra Ladies Classic by eight strokes.



