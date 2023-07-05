Rifle to Host 2023 Open Tournament

The Ole Miss Rifle team will host an 2023 Open Tournament on September 3, 2023, at the Ole Miss Rifle Range located in the National Guard Armory portion of the Oxford Conference Center. The address to the Conference Center is 102 Ed Perry Boulevard, just off the Sisk Avenue exit on Highway 7.

FACILITIES

The Ole Miss range has 12 firing points with Megalink electronic targets. Prone mats will be provided. Participants are required to provide their own shooting equipment to include competition smallbore and/or air rifles and ammunition designed for target shooting as well as a shooting jacket, pants, boots, sling, kneeling roll and glove meeting USA Shooting Rules.

FIRING TIMES

Morning Spots: 8:15 am Smallbore, 10:30 am Air Rifle

Afternoon Spots: 12:45 pm Smallbore, 3:00 pm Air Rifle

Note: Prep/Sighter Period will start 15 minutes prior to time listed. Competitors should arrive at least 45 minutes prior to the start of their relay to register and check in.

COURSE OF FIRE

Combined aggregate: 60 shots smallbore and 60 shots air rifle.

Smallbore: 20 shots kneeling, 20 shots prone and 20 shots standing in a block time of one hour and 30 minutes.

Air Rifle: 60 shots standing in a time limit of one hour and 15 minutes.

COST

Combined aggregate: $100 per entrant

Smallbore only: $60 per entrant

Air Rifle only: $60 per entrant

Priority will be given to female entries in the combined aggregate.

PARTICIPANTS

Entries in the Combined Aggregate will be taken on a first come, first served basis beginning Wednesday, July 19, at 9:00 a.m. CT. Shooters who wish to enter one event only will be waitlisted until Friday, August 11. If space remains at that time, single event entries will be confirmed. Female participants will be given priority registration. If spaces are available after Friday, August 18, males interested in attending should register as soon as possible. In the event a male registers before August 18, we will hold his place until August 18, and notify the status of registration no later than August 23. After August 23, any remaining spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis for all.

ENTRIES

For entry, complete the Open Tournament Registration Form with payment information and submit via EMAIL to Shana Kent at skent@olemiss.edu beginning Wednesday, July 19, at 9:00 am CT. Entry is limited to 11 registrants per relay, or a total of 22 registrants. A waitlist will be maintained. If you need to cancel for any reason, please let us know so someone else can participate. All entries will be confirmed by email.

ENTRY FEES

Match fees are $60 per event or $100 for both events.

For entry, complete the Open Tournament Registration Form, including your payment information, and submit via EMAIL to Shana Kent at skent@olemiss.edu. No entry fees will be collected on site. Fees include one t-shirt per competitor. The 2023 Ole Miss Open is a fundraiser for the Ole Miss Rifle Team; all entry fees, after expenses, will be used for unbudgeted rifle team needs. No awards will be given.

RE-ENTRY

Re-entry will be permitted on a space available basis, provided all first-time entries have been accommodated. Available firing points will be given to re-entry shooters on a first come, first served basis 45 minutes prior to the listed start time. Full entry fees will be charged re-entry shooters.

RULES

USA Shooting Rules for 50m Rifle and 10m Air Rifle as adapted for use in 2022-23 NCAA rifle competitions will be used.

COMPETITION

This is an open event and is not registered with USA Shooting.

For questions, EMAIL OR TEXT:

Rachel Martin, Head Rifle Coach Shana Kent, Director of Operations

remarti4@olemiss.edu skent@olemiss.edu

(662) 832-3914 (662) 816-2577

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports