Ole Miss Track & Field Ready for USA Championships, Other Worldwide Competitions

This upcoming weekend marks the beginning of a busy international competition schedule for current, past and present Ole Miss track & field affiliated athletes, beginning most notably with the 2023 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field on July 6-9.

Ole Miss will have 16 total athletes at the U.S. national championships, 12 at the main senior meet for a chance to represent Team USA at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August. Meanwhile, the remaining four athletes – freshmen Brooke Franke and Arvesta Troupe, as well as signees Skylar Soli and Mensi Stiff – will compete at the U20 portion of the national meet for a chance to represent the United States at the Pan American U20 Championships in Puerto Rico in August.

Ole Miss will also be represented at this weekend’s national meet in the United Kingdom by All-American mid-distance stars Tiarnan Crorken (800-meter) and James Young (1500-meter). Later this month will also feature Rebels at national meets in Italy (Sintayehu Vissa; July 28-30), Spain (Mario Garcia Romo; July 28-30) and Ireland (Shane Bracken; July 29-30).

While specific qualifying procedures vary worldwide, owning the world qualifying standard alongside a high finish at a national meet or a high World Athletics ranking will put an athlete within good position to earn a spot to the world meet. The goal in Eugene for those 12 Rebels in the main senior meet isn’t just to be crowned a U.S. champion, but to own a qualifying standard and to nab one of the top-three spots in their respective events for a spot on Team USA.

This marks the 18th total time the U.S. Championships have been held at Hayward Field – the 11th-such time in a non-Olympic year. This is also the third U.S. meet held at Oregon after Hayward Field received extensive renovations immediately following the 2018 NCAA meet in preparation for what was originally supposed to be the 2021 World Athletics Championships (which were postponed to 2022 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic). Hayward Field has been the home of Oregon track & field since 1921, and has hosted numerous high-end competitions, including 18 NCAA Championship meets (1962, ’64, ’72, ’78, ’84, ’88, ’91, ’96, 2001, ’10, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18, ’21, ‘22), 10 USA Track & Field Championships (1971, ’75, ‘86, ’93, ’99, 2001, ’09, ’11, ’15, ‘22), and seven U.S. Olympic Trials (1972, ’76, ’80, 2008, ’12, ’16, ‘21).

Ole Miss athletes have won 35 U.S. titles across both the indoor and outdoor seasons, with 21 coming outdoors and 18 of those outdoor champions coming since 2008.

Read below for a full schedule of events on Rebels competing worldwide this summer.

ENTRIES / MASTER CALENDAR

USA Championships • July 6-9 • Eugene, Oregon

Women’s 100-Meter: Shannon Ray

Women’s 200-Meter: McKenzie Long, Shannon Ray

Men’s 800-Meter: Baylor Franklin

Men’s 1500-Meter: Craig Engels

Men’s 5K: Anthony Camerieri

Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles: Ahmad Young Jr.

Men’s Pole Vault: Sam Kendricks

Women’s Shot Put: Jalani Davis

Men’s Discus: Brian Williams

Women’s Hammer: Janeah Stewart, Jasmine Mitchell

Men’s Hammer: Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan

USA U20 Championships • July 6-9 • Eugene, Oregon

Men’s High Jump: Arvesta Troupe

Women’s Shot Put: Skylar Soli (signee), Mensi Stiff (signee)

Women’s Discus: Skylar Soli (signee), Mensi Stiff (signee)

Women’s Hammer: Brooke Franke, Skylar Soli (signee)

United Kingdom Championships • July 8-9 • Manchester, UK

Men’s 800-Meter: Tiarnan Crorken

Men’s 1500-Meter: James Young

Italian National Championships • July 28-30 • Molfetta, Italy

Women’s 1500-Meter: Sintayehu Vissa

Spanish National Championships • July 28-30 • Torrent, Spain

Men’s 1500-Meter: Mario Garcia Romo

Irish National Championships • July 29-30 • Dublin, Ireland

Men’s 1500-Meter: Shane Bracken

Other International Competitions:

NACAC U23 Championships: July 21-23 (San Jose, Costa Rica)

Pan American U20 Championships: Aug. 4-6 (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico)

Thorpe Cup: Aug. 12-13 (Marburg, Germany)

World Athletics Championships: Aug. 19-27 (Budapest, Hungary)

Pan American Championships: Oct. 29 – Nov. 4 (Santiago, Chile)

COMPETITION SCHEDULE (All Times CT)

Thursday, July 6

4:52 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 800-Meter Qualifying – Baylor Franklin (Heat 1, Lane 8)

5:30 PM CT – U.S. Men’s Discus Final – Brian Williams

6:04 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 100-Meter Dash Qualifying – Shannon Ray (Heat 4, Lane 7)

9:01 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 1500-Meter Qualifying – Craig Engels (Heat 2)

Friday, July 7

8:45 PM CT – U.S. U20 Women’s Discus Final – Skylar Soli (signee), Mensi Stiff (signee)

9:14 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 100-Meter Dash Semifinals – If Qualified

9:44 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 800-Meter Semifinals – If Qualified

10:45 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 100-Meter Dash Final – If Qualified

Saturday, July 8

1:00 PM CT – U.S. U20 Men’s High Jump Final – Arvesta Troupe

1:30 PM CT – U.S. U20 Women’s Hammer Final – Brooke Franke, Skylar Soli (signee)

5:00 PM CT – U.S. U20 Women’s Shot Put Final – Skylar Soli (signee), Mensi Stiff (signee)

6:10 PM CT – U.S. Men’s Hammer Final – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan

7:00 PM CT – U.S. Men’s Pole Vault Final – Sam Kendricks

7:09 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 200-Meter Dash Qualifying – Shannon Ray (Heat 2, Lane 8), McKenzie Long (Heat 4, Lane 2)

7:37 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Qualifying – Ahmad Young Jr. (Heat 4, Lane 8)

7:55 PM CT – U.K. Men’s 800-Meter Qualifying – Tiarnan Crorken

8:15 PM CT – U.S. Women’s Shot Put Final – Jalani Davis

8:45 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 1500-Meter Final – If Qualified

11:51 PM CT – U.K. Men’s 1500-Meter Qualifying – James Young

Sunday, July 9

6:00 PM CT – U.S. Women’s Hammer Final – Jasmine Mitchell, Janeah Stewart

7:45 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 200-Meter Dash Semifinal – If Qualified

8:02 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Semifinals – If Qualified

8:26 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 800-Meter Final – If Qualified

8:50 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 5K Final – Anthony Camerieri

9:10 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 200-Meter Dash Final – If Qualified

9:53 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles Final – If Qualified

10:30 PM CT – U.K. Men’s 800-Meter Final – If Qualified

10:50 PM CT – U.K. Men’s 1500-Meter Final – If Qualified

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports