Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Grabs ITA All-Academic Team Recognition

Ole Miss men’s tennis has received ITA All-Academic Team honors for the 16th time in program history, while four Rebels were also named ITA Scholar-Athletes by the ITA on Monday.

Ole Miss has earned the team honor now 16 total times since first doing so in 1997, including nine of the last 10 years. The Rebels are among 162 other Division I men’s tennis programs to be honored. In order to qualify for the team award, a program must have at least a 3.2 grade point average across the previous academic year.

Individually, half of the Rebel roster earned ITA Scholar-Athlete distinction by earning at least a 3.5 GPA during the 2022-23 academic year. Among the 959 total Division I men’s tennis honorees this year were Lukas Engelhardt, Simon Junk, Nikola Slavic and Noah Schlagenhauf.

This is the fourth career award for Junk, the third each for rising seniors Engelhardt and Slavic, and the first for the freshman Schlagenhauf.

Ole Miss Men’s Tennis ITA Scholar-Athletes (4)

Lukas Engelhardt (Third Award)

Simon Junk (Four Award)

Nikola Slavic (Third Award)

Noah Schlagenhauf (First Award)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports