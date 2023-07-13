Ole Miss Volleyball Receives 2023 AVCA Team Academic Award

Photo courtesy of Carleigh Holt Harbin

Ole Miss has been named a recipient of the 2022-23 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, announced Thursday by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Ole Miss was one of six SEC programs to be recognized, joining Alabama, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee. The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 or better.

Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2023 squad on August 19, when Ole Miss hosts Arkansas State in an exhibition match at 1 p.m. CT before hitting the road for the opening weekend of the season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports