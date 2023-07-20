Ole Miss Rifle Unveils 2023-24 Schedule

Ole Miss rifle officially announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday, starting a new era under head coach Rachel Martin with their sights set on a trip to the NCAA Championships for the fourth straight season.

The Rebels return seven of their eight team members, including all five counters from last season’s record-breaking squad that finished fourth overall and second in smallbore at the NCAA Championships. All-American Lea Horvath looks to lead alongside fellow All-American Kristen Derting, who returns for her fifth and final year.

Ole Miss opens the season, traveling to Murray, Kentucky, for two matches on October 6 and 7, first competing against Jacksonville State, then the next day against Murray State. The Rebels head home to host matches the following two weekends. The team faces its first GARC opponent in West Virginia on October 14. Rounding out the month, the Rebels welcome another conference foe in Navy on October 21.

In November, Ole Miss continues conference play, taking on Akron and Kentucky on the fourth and fifth in Lexington, Kentucky. The Rebel close out their fall schedule by returning home to play Georgia Southern on November 11 in Oxford. It will mark the first time since the 2015-16 season the Rebels and the Eagles compete against each other.

Competition starts back up on January 20 when Ole Miss heads to Akron for the second straight year. The Rebels remain on the road the following weekend as they proceed to West Point, New York, for matches against Army and defending national champions Alaska Fairbanks on January 27 and January 28.

In February, the Rebels are set to battle Georgia Southern again, this time in Statesboro, Georgia, on the third. The Rebels will host Memphis twice for the second consecutive season to finish the regular season, including the NCAA Qualifier match on February 17.

Ole Miss starts postseason action back in West Point as Army hosts the GARC Championships on February 24 and 25. The Rebels hope to wrap up their 2023-24 campaign at the NCAA Rifle Championships, held in Morgantown, West Virginia, on March 8 and 9. The top eight teams in the nation will convene, with one being crowned National Champions.

All home rifle matches are free and open to the public.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports