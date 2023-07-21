Ole Miss Softball Inks Transfer Ryan Starr

Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel announced the addition of Syracuse transfer infielder Ryan Starr on Thursday.

Starr joins the Rebels after playing her freshman year at Syracuse this past season. In 2023 she started 42 games at shortstop and finished the season with 23 hits while hitting .237. The New York native flashed her speed on the basepaths, swiping 14 bags and scoring 19 runs. In the field, Starr only committed eight errors in 122 chances. She comes to Oxford with three years of eligibility remaining.

Starr attended Massapequa High School in New York where she led her team to Nassau County Championships in 2021 and 2022. As team captain her senior season she batted .554 with 23 RBIs.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports