Former Ole Miss Defensive Lineman KD Hill Injured in Car Accident

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Former Ole Miss defensive lineman KD Hill is reportedly in stable condition in an Alabama hospital after a car wreck in which he suffered major injuries early Friday. His brother was also in the car. There were no reported fatalities.

Last season, Hill was awarded the Chucky Mullins Courage Award to wear the No. 38 and was invited to training camp with the New York Jets. He signed a contract to continue his career in the XFL with the Orlando Guardians.

The Eufaula, Alabama, native arrived on campus in 2018 as a freshman.

In Hill’s college career with the Rebels, he played 47 games and recorded 58 total tackles.