Ole Miss Women’s Golf Announces 2023-24 Schedule

Ole Miss women’s golf coach Kory Henkes Photo Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s golf will once again compete against the nation’s best as the team released its 10-tournament schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season, head coach Kory Henkes announced on Monday.



“I am excited about our upcoming schedule for this season,” Henkes said. “Our team is playing against the nation’s best, week in and week out, which the team thrives on. We are playing a good mix of events across the country and in Puerto Rico. I look forward to getting everyone back on campus and started in the next few weeks.”



To open up the fall season, the Rebels will head to Charleston, South Carolina, to look to defend its title at the Cougar Classic (Sept. 11-12). The tournament will be hosted by the College of Charleston at Yeaman’s Hall Club. Ole Miss will follow this up by traveling to Franklin, Tennessee, to compete in the Mason Rudolph Championship (Sept. 22-24) at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.



A few weeks later, the Rebels will look to the Illini Women’s Invitational (Oct. 9-10) in Medinah, Illinoi,s at the Medinah Country Club. To cap off the fall season, Ole Miss will head up to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate (Oct. 15-17) at the Cherokee Country Club hosted by the University of Tennessee.



The Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 4-6) in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, will open the spring portion of the season. The tournament will take place at the Grand Reserve Golf Club and will be hosted by Purdue. The Rebels will then travel to Melbourne, Florida, to compete in the Moon Golf Invitational (Feb. 18-20) hosted by the University of Louisville at the Suntree Country Club.



Ole Miss will return to Gainesville, Florida, for the fourth year in a row to compete at the Gators Invitational (March 2-3) at the Mark Bostick Golf Course. The Rebels have found success at this tournament finishing first in 2021 and fourth last year.



After competing at the Valaspar August Invitational (March 9-10) in Augusta, Georgia, at the Forest Hills Golf Club, the Rebels will look to win their second-straight Clemson Invitational title (March 22-24) at the Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.



To commence postseason play, Ole Miss will compete at the SEC Championship (April 12-16) at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. NCAA Regionals (May 6-8) will be played at various locations across the country, followed by NCAA Nationals (May 17-22) in Carlsbad, California, at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

