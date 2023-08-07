Monday, August 7, 2023
By Russ Eddins

Reeddin1@go.olemiss.edu

Hi Everyone,

Welcome to The Russ Report!

My name is Russ Eddins, and I’ll be writing a regular column for HottyToddy.com.
I’m looking forward to starting classes at Ole Miss, where I’ll major in journalism with an
emphasis in sports writing.

I became interested in sports writing when I attended my first NHL game in St. Louis.
There’s no real reason why I became interested in hockey, I just decided to become a
hockey fan on a whim one day.

I’m also a fan of baseball and soccer and in addition to sports writing I like to watch
movies and play pickleball and volleyball.

When I graduate from Ole Miss, I’d like to work for a professional hockey or baseball
team, or maybe even write for a sports company.

I hope you enjoy The Russ Report as much as I know I’m going to enjoy writing it. Feel
free to reach out to me with comments and suggestions at Reeddin1@go.olemiss.edu.

Hotty Toddy!

Latest articles