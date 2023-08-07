By Russ Eddins

Reeddin1@go.olemiss.edu

Hi Everyone,



Welcome to The Russ Report!



My name is Russ Eddins, and I’ll be writing a regular column for HottyToddy.com.

I’m looking forward to starting classes at Ole Miss, where I’ll major in journalism with an

emphasis in sports writing.



I became interested in sports writing when I attended my first NHL game in St. Louis.

There’s no real reason why I became interested in hockey, I just decided to become a

hockey fan on a whim one day.



I’m also a fan of baseball and soccer and in addition to sports writing I like to watch

movies and play pickleball and volleyball.



When I graduate from Ole Miss, I’d like to work for a professional hockey or baseball

team, or maybe even write for a sports company.



I hope you enjoy The Russ Report as much as I know I’m going to enjoy writing it. Feel

free to reach out to me with comments and suggestions at Reeddin1@go.olemiss.edu.



Hotty Toddy!