The Russ Report: Hockey Glossary Part 1

By Russ Eddins

Journalism Student

Reeddin1@go.olemiss.edu

Let’s begin with the basics.

This week I’m offering a glossary that covers the essential parts of hockey every fan should know, ranging from information about the Ole Miss hockey team to penalties and other terms.

Ole Miss Hockey

The Ice Rebels are a Division II program and a member of the Collegiate Hockey Federation. The team is part of the Collegiate Hockey South (CHS) conference and was founded by Colin Knight in 2009. The Ice Rebels are a club sport of the University of Mississippi and Josh Herbert is head coach. Hired in 2018, he has led the team to a 21-3-1 record and the SECHC championship game (the SECHC rebranded to the CHS in 2022).

In 2020, the Rebels won their first SECHC championship. They beat the six-time champions, Arkansas, 3-1. The goal of the Ole Miss Ice Hockey team is to “establish a rink in Oxford and eventually become an NCAA Division 1 Program.” They play at the Mid-South Ice House in Olive Branch, Mississippi, about an hour from Oxford.

Ole Miss Hockey Linktree

Positions

Forwards

Forwards create scoring opportunities any way they can. They are often the most skilled and fastest skaters on the team.

Left Wing ( LW) and Right Wing( RW)

Left-wingers typically shoot with their right hand; right-wingers typically shoot with their left hand. That is because when skating down either side of the ice, they want to enter the offensive zone with their stick blade toward the center of the ice, allowing them to have more options for moving the puck around. Wingers can play the center position of a lower line.

Center (C)

Centers are generally the strongest and fastest skaters among the forwards. They can play on the wing of a separate line, especially on a power play. They have the most territory to cover and the most responsibility. Centers usually handle the face-offs. In the NHL, they are typically the star players. However, there are plenty of star NHLers who do not play center.

Defense (D or D-Man)

There are two defensemen on the ice for either team at all times. Their goal is to stop the other team from scoring. They get in between the other team and the goalie.

Goaltender/Goalie (G)

This is the most important position on the team. They stop pucks from getting in the net. Goalies are often the most colorful players on the team and play with unique equipment.

Sources

Cheap Seats Sports – YouTube

Left or Right: Should You Play the Off Wing? – CrossIceHockey.com

Flyers: Why Right Handed Defensemen Matter – Page 2