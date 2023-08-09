The Russ Report: Hockey Glossary Part 2

By Russ Eddins

Journalism Student

Reeddin1@go.olemiss.edu

This week I’m offering a glossary that covers the essential parts of hockey every fan should know, ranging from information about the Ole Miss hockey team to penalties and other terms.

Let’s continue with our Hockey Glossary, Part 2.

Rosters

There is not a maximum number of players on CHS rosters, but there are usually around 30 players. However, only 20 players in the NHL can be dressed for a game. In the CHS, technically, 22 players can be dressed. 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies are dressed for each game. Sometimes teams will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for injury reasons.

Shifts

In hockey, players (not including the goalie, who can be on the ice for the entire game) are on the ice for 30 to 90 seconds. These are called shifts. When a player needs to get off the ice, the play does not stop; they simply call for a change, go to the bench, and another player will get on the ice. In the NHL, shifts can last for two minutes or more. If a team is stuck in its defensive zone, getting fresh skaters on the ice will be challenging. That puts the team at a disadvantage because they could have fewer people on the ice than the opponent.

Lines

First Line

This is the main scoring line. The three best players, or at least the three best skaters on the team, are on this line. They get the most ice time.

Second Line

This is a secondary scoring line. It is composed of players that are at a different level than the first line. However, teams will sometimes put a second really good center on the second line. Players that are more defensive-minded and are better at defense can be placed on this line.

Third Line

The third line can be the checking (hitting) line. It is made up of defensive-minded players. They wear down the opponent’s top lines. They do not have the firepower of the first and second lines.

Fourth Line

This line is a wild card. It can serve many purposes. The composition largely depends on the strategy or makeup of the rest of the team. They get the least amount of ice time.

D-Pairs

Three defensive pairs generally complement the top three lines. The first pair is typically more offensively-minded. The third D-pair is very defensively-minded and will have little offensive impact. The Second D-pair is in between the first and third pairs.

Special Teams

Power Play Units

Power play units score with a man advantage. There are two units (Power Play one and two). They are the best scorers on the team. Sometimes teams will put their Second Line Center in for one of the defensemen or wingers. Power plays end if the offensive team scores or if time runs out on the penalty. If a team scores on the power play once every five tries (20 percent of the time), they are considered a good power play team.

Penalty Kill Units

Penalty kill units stop the opposing power play (man disadvantage) from scoring. There are two units (Penalty kill one and two). They are the best defenders on the team. The units usually comprise two defenders and the best defensive forwards, sometimes three defenders and the best defensive forward. Penalty kills end if the offensive team scores or if time runs out on the penalty. If a team prevents the opposing power play from scoring four out of five times (80 percent of the time), they are considered a good penalty-kill team.

Source

Cheap Seats Sports – YouTube