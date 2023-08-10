Grove Collective Announces Collection Day, Live Show on August 21

Image courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

In continuing the successful growth of The Grove Collective, the organization is announcing a day of giving on August 21. Grove Collection Day will include a live show on Ole Miss Athletics’ official website with various Rebel coaches encouraging the Ole Miss family to support the Collective.

The Grove Collection Day broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. CT on olemisssports.com. Hosted by the “Voice of the Rebels” David Kellum and Grove Collective Executive Director Walker Jones, the live stream will feature interviews with Lane Kiffin and other Ole Miss head coaches along with social media messages from Rebel student-athletes and others stressing the importance of NIL support.

The official collective of Ole Miss Athletics, The Grove Collective has experienced remarkable growth since its launch in early 2022. More than 150 Rebel student-athletes, spanning every Ole Miss team, receive support from the Collective and its more than 4,500 active monthly subscribers. The organization boasts over 50 corporate sponsors, helping The Grove Collective raise more than $10 million in the last year.

In addition, the City of Oxford and Mayor Robyn Tannehill are calling on local businesses to join The Grove Collective Business Coalition by donating a percentage of their profits to The Grove Collective for the week of August 21-28. Businesses can email info@thegrovecollective.com or call (662) 816-2689.



To join The Grove Collective or for more information, visit thegrovecollective.com.

