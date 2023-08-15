Ole Miss Football Practice: Transfer U

Ole Miss football began the third week of fall camp – the final week before classes start – with a Monday morning practice following its scrimmage Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels have had no choice but to acclimate to the unwavering Mississippi heat as they continue to prepare for the first kickoff of the season approaching in just under 20 days. Speaking with the media following practice were senior running back Jam Griffin, senior defensive tackle Joshua Harris and senior safety Teja Young.

ALL ABOARD THE LANE TRAIN

With the addition of 30 new transfers, ranked No. 6 nationally by 247Sports, Ole Miss has had to adjust and adapt quickly to get ready for the fall. There’s a reason, however, that the Rebels have utilized the portal effectively: the chance to play for head coach Lane Kiffin.

For Teja Young, a senior transfer from Florida Atlantic, playing with Kiffin has always been the plan as Young was recruited to play for the Owls in 2018 by Kiffin. During Kiffin’s overall time at FAU, he took the Owls to new heights with two conference titles and two 10-win seasons.

“It’s full circle for me,” Young said. “Coming out of 2018, Lane recruited me. When I graduated [from FAU] and entered the portal, there was no decision on where I was going. I kind of knew where I wanted to be. Once they gave me the chance, it was all in.”

Young, unlike many transfers for the Rebels, has had the unique opportunity to not only grow as a player individually but to see Kiffin evolve as a head coach.

“I feel from where I am now to where I was then, I think Lane has grown more social with the team,” Young said. “He’s a good leader. There’s never confusion with the coaches or anything. Everybody’s on the same page. From 2018 when I first met Lane to now, I feel like he’s grown as a person, player and coach.”

Jam Griffin, a senior running back and the newest addition to the Ole Miss roster, entered practice last week after coming from Oregon State. Griffin ran for 488 yards on 86 carries and averaged 5.7 yards per carry for the Beavers. Like many newcomers for the Rebels, he wants one more opportunity to further his career.

“[Kiffin] is a good head coach,” said Griffin. “A leader of the team. I appreciate him getting me down here and giving me a shot to play ball.”

DEFENSIVE ENERGY

On Saturday afternoon, the Rebels suited up for their first scrimmage of the season. The defensive unit’s presence never wavered from start to finish with new defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s system showing promise. Coach Golding’s mindset can be seen all throughout the defense, including coaches and players.

Joshua Harris, a senior defensive tackle and transfer from NC State, spoke about how playing for defensive line coach Randall Joyner has held him to a new standard.

“He has this thing called, ‘Better or Best,’” Harris said. “His standard is so high. That’s why I came here from the jump. We had a meeting when I was on my official visit. He was so energized and so enthusiastic. He never changes. He’s the same person every day. If he can do that every day, it makes the guys in the room think, ‘Why not be the same way?’ If he has that energy, he holds us to such a high standard. I feel like all the guys buy into it. It pays off.”

The Better or Best standard is definitely paying off, as honorary head coach of Saturday’s scrimmage Derrick Nix took notice of how active the defense was. For Harris, the scrimmage was no different than what almost every Saturday will be like for the upcoming weeks.

“We came out on that day and treated it like a game day,” said Harris. “The night before we slept good and treated our bodies right. We treated it like a game day and I feel like the D-line came out and played right. It started with [Coach Joyner].”

