Volleyball To Host Arkansas State In Exhibition

As the Rebels close in on the start of the 2023 season, Ole Miss volleyball continues its preseason prep with an exhibition against Arkansas State on Saturday, August 19, at 1 p.m. CT in the Gillom Athletics Performance Center. The match, like all home volleyball events, is free and open to the public.

The Rebels returned 12 members from the 2022 squad, including All-SEC middle blocker Sasha Ratliff and All-SEC Freshman setter Aly Borellis , while adding Iowa transfer outside hitter Nia Washington . Head coach Bre Henry leads Ole Miss in her first full season at the helm.

The 2023 slate features four non-conference tournaments followed by 18 conference matches. Ole Miss will have its work cut out, with 13 of its 29 matches coming against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

First serve of the 2023 season officially takes place on August 25 at 3 p.m. as the Rebels open play at the FGCU Homewood Suites Invitational in Fort Meyers, Florida, taking on St. John’s.

