Ole Miss Soccer Downed By No. 20 Tigers in Memphis

The Ole Miss soccer team (1-1-0) dropped a hard-fought battle with the No. 20 Memphis Tigers (2-0-0) Sunday night in their first road contest of the season.

An early goal for the Tigers would prove to be the difference as the Rebels could not find the back of the net, despite putting six of their 12 shots on goal. Memphis only outshot Ole Miss by one, putting seven shots on goal out of their 13 total.

Shu Ohba made six saves, a season-high, and allowed just the one goal in the 24th minute. Kelly Brady, Grace Freeman, Aubrey Mister, and Kate Smith each took two shots in the match.

It was a pretty even matchup all the way through as each team opened with three corner kicks and three shots apiece in the first 20 minutes of play. Memphis’ Saorla Miller was the only one to break through as she took a pass from Anna Hauer and placed it just out of reach to the right of Ohba.

In the second half, the Rebels generated a few opportunities early as both Brady and Mister put shots on goal. Ohba made three saves to keep the Tigers off the board, but the offense could not even up the score.

Ole Miss will now return home to host Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday August 26.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports