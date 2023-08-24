Ole Miss Volleyball Practice Report: Match Week

As first serve of the 2023 season looms, Ole Miss volleyball wrapped up its fall training camp Wednesday morning. The Rebels have been hard at work gearing up for the FGCU Homewood Suites Invitational in Fort Meyers, Florida.

After 270 days, volleyball season is finally back. The Rebels got their first taste of competition this past weekend in the Gillom Center when they hosted Arkansas State in an exhibition match, but now they are ready for the real thing.

“The vibes are really good heading into match week,” said head coach Bre Henry. “I’m really excited. We’ve had two really great practices with high intensity and really good intention. We’re also excited to travel and be together as a group and finally showcase what we’ve been working on the last two and a half weeks.”

With 12 returners from a year ago, including nine letterwinners, and one transfer, Henry looks to continue to elevate the program and bring an exciting energy to Ole Miss volleyball that fans will love watching in her first full season at the helm.

“I think emotional wise [fans] can expect a group that loves being together, loves taking the court and is working really hard. Volleyball wise they can expect a lot more defense, rallies being extended … intentional offense and a variety of offense. Another big goal of ours is to be the best serving team in the SEC, so a lot of attacking from the service line.”

First serve of the 2023 season officially takes place on August 25 at 3 p.m. as the Rebels open play at the FGCU Homewood Suites Invitational in Fort Meyers, Florida, taking on St. John’s.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports